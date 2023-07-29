Family of Nashville man gunned down by 7 suspects on 4th of July wants justice

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search continues in North Nashville for the suspects accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Christopher Harris on the 4th of July.

His family remains in grief as they seek answers and accountability for his death.

Letika Harris, Chris's mother, expressed her pain.

"Some days I ask myself, 'how am I going to make it through this?' It's very hard, very hard," she said.

Chris was her oldest child. She called him her twin, and her protector, who always made sure she was okay.

The shooting occurred at Buena Vista Pike apartments in broad daylight.

"I know he didn't deserve that, 7 people, 100 rounds, he didn't deserve none of that. Nobody deserves that," Letika said.

Witnesses reported Chris standing next to his vehicle when seven suspects began shooting at Harris. One was seen shooting a riffle, according to police.

They said all of them fled in three separate vehicles. Three out of the seven suspects have been apprehended.

This week, a Juvenile Court arrest order was issued charging Kentrell Baugh, 15, with criminal homicide. He is the fourth of seven shooters in this case to be charged. Two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were taken into custody and charged in this case on July 6 and July 11. A 23-year-old man was arrested on July 12.

MNPD

The investigation continues for the other persons involved, including the man in the photo wearing a red shirt.

MNPD

Police are still working to identify the other two shooters and are seeking the public's help in their investigation.

Regardless of the suspects' ages, Chris's family insists that everyone involved must be held accountable.

"Where are they getting these guns? Where are they getting this ammunition, and in broad daylight, why do they feel like it's okay to just do that? Why did they think they're going to get away with it?" Chris's Aunt, Patricia Cheek Court, said.

Chris's family remembers him as a gentle giant who never caused harm to anyone, only wanting to spread love and kindness. They don't know why they targeted him.

"If you think this could’ve happened to Chris you didn’t know him. No one would have ever expected for Chris to be gunned down. Anytime or anywhere," Cheek Court said.

His family is determined to keep Chris's memory alive and won't stop speaking his name until justice is served.

“I love you and you know your mama got your back 100 percent. I had your back in life and will have your back in death," Letika said.

Anyone who knows Baugh’s whereabouts or recognizes the shooting suspect wearing the red shirt in the photo is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000 in homicide cases.