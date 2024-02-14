Family of teen murder victim is calling for an end to youth gun violence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The heartbreak of gun violence has once again shattered a family and stunned a community as two teenagers, 16-year-old Takeo Bills and 17-year-old Jalen McAdams, lost their lives in a tragic shooting incident last Thursday.

Police say the gunmen are behind bars now, but not before tearing families apart.

Crystal McAdam says they lost the baby of their family — a brother, son and best friend.

“Jalen was my baby. Jalen wad a good boy. Jalen went to church; Jalen knew the Lord,” said Crystal McAdam, Jalen’s mother.

The McAdams family, along with Takeo Bills's loved ones, are struggling to come to terms with the sudden and senseless loss. They are brave enough to share how they are feeling in the player above.

Cierra Torres, Jalen's sister, says they're still shock trying to process the devasting news.

Metro Nashville Police say this all happened on the night of Feb. 9, when Jalen and Takeo were fatally shot in the parking lot of Meigs Magnet School.

The investigation so far indicates the victims arrived at the location together and parked their car next to one with 18-year-old Rico Doss and 17-year-old Ashton Brown inside.

Doss and Brown got into the backseat of the car with Jalen and Takeo, and then proceeded to shoot and kill them, according to police.

The killing left four families shattered, and a community in mourning.

"I don't want to feel anything bad towards those people either...their babies too," McAdams said.

The incident underscores a concerning trend of youth violence in Nashville, with Metro Nashville Police reporting seven homicides since the beginning of the year, including two cases now involving victims and suspects under the age of 17.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragedy, GoFundMe fundraisers have been started for the victims' families. Takeo [gofundme.com] is being remembered as a light to be around.

Jalen [gofundme.com] was the kid that sang in the chior, who had style, loved girls and his friend.

Brown and Doss currently face charges of two counts of criminal homicide as detectives continue to investigate the motive behind the senseless act.