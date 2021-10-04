Family offers $10K reward for information on Broadway assault

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Police are still looking for a group of men they say assaulted Paul Calero last month leaving him in the ICU.

Now the victim's family is coming forward, asking anyone who knows something, to say something.

Calero is still recovering from his injury from weeks ago when he visited Broadway.

His family is offering a $10,000 reward to catch the people who attacked him.

"There is improvement, which is good news. You know it's been a long process and you know it's good to finally see some improvement in his condition," said Dawson Calero, the victim's brother. "Being in the ICU for so long is not good for anyone. Mentally, or really physically but, you know, there is improvement."

The road to recovery will be a long one for Calero. Metro Nashville police say he was assaulted by four men on September 20.

Calero and his family were visiting from Florida when he and his brother got separated downtown.

"He is a very social individual and, you know, the whole night and he was just socializing with the locals and a lot of visitors that were in town for, you know, Nashville festivities and at the end of the night we did get separated and it turns out I was only a block away from him in the sense that it happened," Dawson Calero.

Police say he was punched at least twice, the second of which knocked him out. It happened at 3:30 a.m. at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Broadway outside Rippy’s.

Surveillance footage from that morning shows four men walking in the area of Third Avenue and Demonbreun Street after the dispute.

Calero's brother and girlfriend are begging people to come forward with information identifying these men.

"We're sticking together and we're going to ride this through but we all we're asking is that we want leads, you know, the family's offering a $10,000 reward for anybody that comes [forward]," said Paige Gibson, Calero's girlfriend.

Gibson says it's been a long two weeks of no answers to why this happened.

"We just want to bring Paul home; we want our Paul back," she said.

Calero's family moved him from a hospital in Nashville to Florida where he was immediately placed in the ICU.

The 30-year-old is recovering but his family says there is brain trauma.

"We want justice for my brother, but we also want justice for all the people that this might happen to in the future," said Dawson Calero.

Anyone with information as to who they are is asked to call the MNPD’s Central Precinct at 615-862-7044 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.