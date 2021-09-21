Watch
News

Actions

MNPD seeks to ID 2 men accused of punching, leaving man unconscious on Broadway

items.[0].image.alt
MNPD
Metro Nashville police want to identify two men who they say punched and knocked out a 30-year-old Florida man on Broadway.
policesurveillance.png
Posted at 11:51 AM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 12:51:36-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police want to identify two men who they say punched and knocked out a 30-year-old Florida man on Broadway.

MNPD tweeted surveillance video of four men, saying the two wearing white shirts were involved in the incident, which happened at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police said they are looking to identify all four men from the video.

Police said the victim was left unconscious and was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident. Police did not immediately release any additional details.

Anyone with information should call 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap