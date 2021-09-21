MNPD seeks to ID 2 men accused of punching, leaving man unconscious on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police want to identify two men who they say punched and knocked out a 30-year-old Florida man on Broadway.

MNPD tweeted surveillance video of four men, saying the two wearing white shirts were involved in the incident, which happened at 3:30 a.m. Monday. Police said they are looking to identify all four men from the video.

Please help us identify this group of 4 men. The 2 wearing white shirts were involved in punching a 30 yr old FL man at 3:30 a.m. today on Broadway. The victim was left unconscious & is hospitalized at Vanderbilt. Know who they are? Please call 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/9zym6kRxpR — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 20, 2021

Police said the victim was left unconscious and was hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

It’s unclear what led up to the incident. Police did not immediately release any additional details.

Anyone with information should call 615-742-7463.