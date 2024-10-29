Family offers reward to help find a missing Murfreesboro 15-year-old girl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The search continues for 15-year-old Sariya Whitney, a Murfreesboro teen who went missing in September. Her family, desperate to find her, is now offering a $1,000 reward for information that could lead to her return.

It wasn’t until October that the Murfreesboro Police Department issued a missing persons BOLO, which is part of protocol, according to the department’s spokesperson, Larry Flowers.

"Typically, what happens is they will determine if the person is in any danger. Then they have to get approval from the parent or guardian in terms of allowing us to share it publicly," Flowers explained.

A few weeks later, the Murfreesboro police posted on social media that investigating detectives believed Whitney was not in any immediate danger.

"We got a tip she was with a sister in Nashville. We also received a tip she had been in contact with several of her cousins, claiming to be in California, but that wasn’t the case," Flowers said.

Despite looking into those tips, they haven’t been able to find her.

Flowers says Whitney has run away before, but as more time passes, her family grows more concerned. He says Whitney’s grandmother and aunt are the ones trying to locate her.

To encourage people to come forward, Whitney's guardians are offering a $1,000 reward for information.

"Just like the detectives, the guardians of this young lady want her home. They figured if we offer money, maybe someone close to her, in contact with her, or who sees her may be willing to report it to make sure she comes home safely.”

Flowers wants the public to be on the lookout so they can help bring Whitney home.

Anyone with information on Whitney’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Reyes at 629-201-5595.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at aaron.cantrell@newschannel 5.com