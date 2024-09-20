Family remembers 18-year-old shot and killed outside South Nashville nightclub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The family of an 18-year-old shot and killed outside of a Nashville nightclub are asking for your help.

They want to find the person responsible for taking the life of Yasser Paz.

Police said Paz was killed last Sunday outside Bucanas on Nolensville Pike. He and a group of friends were leaving the club when a car pulled up next to them in the parking lot. Police said several men got out and started shooting at the group, killing Paz and critically injuring Kyaw Naing, 20. They said it was likely a targeted shooting.

Just after Paz's funeral on Wednesday, his brothers tell NewsChannel 5 they hope the community can help them get justice.

"We need justice, man. We need closure," said his brother John Vargas. "He didn't deserve what happened to him. He was too good of a person."

The family remembered Yasser as an energetic, goofy person who loved soccer, skateboarding and cars.

"He couldn't stop smiling. Always smiling," said Vargas.

"Him not being here is like a void that will never be filled," said his other brother, Louis Vargas. "I love Yasser from the bottom of my heart."

Metro police say so far this year, there have been dozens of deadly shootings in Nashville.

His family emphasized that this violence is not necessary and to please be responsible with guns.

There will be a candlelight vigil on Friday at 6 p.m. at the courthouse on the corner of Union Street and 3rd Avenue North.

If you know anything about the shooting or who is responsible, call police. You can stay anonymous and there is a potential cash reward.

If you want to help the family with funeral costs, you can visit their GoFundMe.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.

