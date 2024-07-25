Family remembers pop singer Sandy Posey, known for 60's hits and backup vocals for Elvis Presley

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — She had pop hits in the 60's and sang backup for prominent stars like Elvis Presley and George Jones.

Now, family and friends are remembering the life of Nashville singer Sandy Posey, who passed away late last week from dementia. She was 80 years old.

"She would touch you with her voice. Her voice would just cut right through your soul," Wade Cummins told NewsChannel 5 reporter Nikki Hauser, sitting down at his home in Lebanon.

Posey made waves in the 60's with hit singles "Single Girl" and "Born a Woman," earning two Grammy nominations.

She also created Sunday Mornin' Country, a country/gospel performance that started at the event we all now know as CMA fest.

However, she may be most widely known for her backup vocals on big hits.

"She was on a lot of Elvis Presley hits. She was on 'In the Ghetto', 'Kentucky Rain'...'Suspicious Minds,'" Cummins listed, adding she sang backup for several other stars as well, including Waylon Jennings and George Jones.

The two of them made a perfect pair, as Wade created a career around impersonating the King of Rock & Roll.

The two sang, laughed, and called one another the love of their life for over 30 years.

"She'd say baby you are so handsome...I'd laugh, I'd say Sandy, I'm never taking you to the eye doctor," Cummins chuckled.

In addition to her husband, Posey had one child and two grandchildren, who will carry on her legacy.

"She would want to be remembered as Sandy Posey, who loved Jesus, more than life, and her family next," Cummins concluded.

