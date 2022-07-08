Family remembers 9-year-old daughter killed in I-65 crash in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A portion of the Nashville community is mourning the death of a 9-year-old girl, who died in an incident on Interstate 65.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers said the preliminary investigation indicated a 2003 Honda Civic was traveling north on I-65 when it sideswiped a 2018 GMC Sierra.

Those in the Civic, a 28-year-old driver with two children including Za'Ryiah Floyd who got out of the car following the collision and sat on the center concrete median wall.

A 2010 Infiniti G27X stopped behind the Civic after the crash.

While the Infiniti was stopped, it was struck by a 2020 Nissan Altima. The Altima forced the Infinity up the concrete median and struck Za’Ryiah.

"She loves to play. She wanted to play softball and stuff. She loves to do stuff like that. And at school, she just she loves to go to school. She loved her teachers. She used to come home. My teacher did this and my teacher did that. She wouldn't want to do a homework, but she loved to go to school and play around and stuff," her sister Ramya Floyd said.

Floyd still can't believe her only sibling, her baby sister is gone.

They were born 10 years apart but were as close as sisters can be.

"I have my days. It just it's like unreal, you know? Floyd said.

Floyd, through her own grief, is finding strength to tell the world about her baby sister.

"Because she was too young. She had a life, but she didn't get to live, live life. So, you had to let people know like how the life was before she passed away," Floyd said.

There were no signs of impairment on any drivers involved. Crash investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash at this time.

The family has setup a GoFundMe account to help with Za'Ryiah's medical expenses.

