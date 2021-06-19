Watch
News

Actions

Family safe after Saturday morning house fire in Rutherford County

items.[0].image.alt
Rutherford County Fire and Rescue
Flames burning the home on North Ranch Road early Saturday morning.
North Ranch Road Rutherford County House Fire 3 - 061921.jpg
Posted at 10:14 AM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 11:14:35-04

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family is safe after a house fire in Rutherford County Saturday.

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR) say crews responded to the fire on North Ranch Road early Saturday morning. When they arrived, they saw flames emerging from the front windows of the home.

North Ranch Road Rutherford County House Fire 1 - 061921.jpg
The scene of the extinguished fire on North Ranch Road.

The fire was extinguished quickly and containted to two rooms.

The people inside and their pets escaped safely from the burning home. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

North Ranch Road Rutherford County House Fire 2 - 061921.jpg
Damage of the house that burned in the early Saturday morning hours on North Ranch Road.

In addition to RCFR, the Almaville and Lascassas Volunteer Fire Departments, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Rutherford County EMS also responded to the scene of the blaze.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (5).png

News

Buy Tickets Now