Family safe after Saturday morning house fire in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A family is safe after a house fire in Rutherford County Saturday.

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue (RCFR) say crews responded to the fire on North Ranch Road early Saturday morning. When they arrived, they saw flames emerging from the front windows of the home.

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue The scene of the extinguished fire on North Ranch Road.

The fire was extinguished quickly and containted to two rooms.

The people inside and their pets escaped safely from the burning home. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Rutherford County Fire and Rescue Damage of the house that burned in the early Saturday morning hours on North Ranch Road.

In addition to RCFR, the Almaville and Lascassas Volunteer Fire Departments, Rutherford County Sheriff's Office and Rutherford County EMS also responded to the scene of the blaze.