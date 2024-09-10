Family says landlord won't take care of gross cockroach infestation. Now, they could be evicted.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Everyone deserves to live in a safe and healthy home, especially children.

When we got an email about a family forced to throw out furniture and toys because of cockroaches, we wanted to help them.

Hala Seay and her three small children live in the home in Hermitage.

"It's a two-bedroom, one-bath, and from the outside, it looks like a pretty good home, but it's not," Hala Seay said while fighting back tears. 'There's a roach infestation, and it's to the point where they're on the walls, they get in the bed with us..."

According to Seay, she's told the landlord, George Zervas, multiple times about the infestation on their side of the duplex, but pest control has never come.

"I've had to throw away the majority of their toys. My daughter cried because I had to throw the kitchen set away — they love their kitchen set. Like, they're not able to enjoy their stuff," Seay said.

At the end of August, Seay and her mother, Rachel Rodgers, called Metro Codes to report the rampant roach problem. A codes officer visited the property and cited the landlord for violating Metro's property standards code. In Nashville, property owners are required to do everything in their power to prevent an insect or rodent infestation.

Rodgers pays for her family to live in this home. They moved into the home in December of 2022.

"I bust my butt for those babies," said Rachel Rodgers. "Those babies... anybody who knows me would tell you I would die for them."

A few days after Metro Codes got involved, Rodgers got served. She could not pay last month's rent on time and is now being taken to eviction court by the landlord.

"Yeah he's owed money, but like the Codes man said, fix this. This is unhealthy and bad for her to live in this situation. I'm not saying he doesn't need his money, that's how me makes his money, but at the same time, how are you going to do this type of business? Keep up a reputable name?" Rodgers said.

Zervas has until September 26 to get pest control out to the property. If he does not comply, he will be fined $50 for each offense and each day it continues, according to Metro Codes. According to Davidson County General Sessions Court, Metro Codes has taken Zervas to court at least eight other times.

However, Rodgers goes to eviction court on Friday, September 13. If Seay and her children get kicked out, they're not sure where they'll go.

"It's not fair for these babies to be put on the street because someone doesn't care about their property. This is his property. You rent it to us to take care of it but you can't even take care of it? You own it," Rodgers said.

People who want to help this family with any of their expenses can donate to their GoFundMe.