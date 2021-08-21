Family says twin babies were swept away by floodwater in Waverly

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two 7-month-old babies were swept away by floodwater in Waverly on Saturday morning, according to their family.

Angie Cason, the twins' grandmother, said the floodwater caused by early morning heavy rain hit their apartment complex. Cason said her daughter and son-in-law were with their four children when the water suddenly hit.

The mother was swept away but managed to make it to safety. The father grabbed the 7-month-old twins, Ryan and Rieligh, along with their 5-year-old and 19-month-old siblings. Cason said the force of the water tore the twins from his arms.

The family said the babies went under and disappeared. Their bodies were later recovered close to one another by first responders.