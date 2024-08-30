Family seeks justice after Nashville woman killed in apparent targeted shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating the murder of Charmaine Goodloe, a beloved community member who was shot multiple times in front of her Buena Vista apartment late Monday night.

At least 60 evidence markers were placed at the scene to count the numerous shell casings left behind.

Despite the efforts of officers and emergency medical personnel, Charmaine died at the hospital.

Metro Nashville police have not yet made any arrests or identified suspects. MNPD homicide detectives believe the shooting was deliberate.

“She’s always about giving back, even when she didn’t have it. She just made a way to give it,” said Daniel Goodloe, Charmaine’s brother.

Charmaine’s resilience was evident last March when she survived being shot multiple times by an ex-boyfriend. Her family recalls her unwavering faith during that period despite her physical challenges.

“I remember one time she went to church, and she said, ‘Daniel, I can’t raise my right hand, but I can still raise my left and give Him glory,’” Daniel recounted.

The news of Charmaine’s death has left her family in shock.

“Never really,” Daniel said of his reaction to the tragic news. “It’s just a shock, because it’s a phone call in the middle of the night, and we’re thinking that, you know, it’s going to be like the last situation, like last year, that she pulls through.”

As the family grapples with their loss, they are calling for justice.

“I wanted them to see my sister as their sister, a strong Black woman who was murdered,” Daniel pleaded. “If you have information, help us. Help us find justice, because she didn’t deserve it.”

The Goodloe family is not seeking revenge but is committed to finding peace and extending love, as they have always done.

They are currently planning Charmaine’s funeral services and have set up a donation fund through the SAG Funeral Home for those who wish to contribute.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelsey.gibbs@newschannel5.com.