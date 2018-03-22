Family Struggling Following Death Of 15-Year-Old Son In Fire

LYES, Tenn. - The family of a 15-year-old boy who died in a fire at their home in Lyles last week said they're struggling to move on.

Tristan Waychoff, who was autistic, died in the fire.

After escaping himself, Tristan's dad Joseph went back inside the home four times to find him, before the excruciating walk outside empty-handed.

Even though Tristan was autistic, his sister Brianna said in many ways he was just a typical 15-year-old boy.

For information on a fund set up to help the Waychoff family, contact the Community First Bank and Trust, 5200 TN-100, Lyles TN by calling 931-623-5000.