Family wants justice for father killed in shooting at 4:13 strong

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A father, Michael Harvell, was shot and killed outside a local nonprofit earlier this week.

This all started at 4:13 Strong — a nonprofit that helps young men who are unemployed or underemployed. Men from 18 to 30 live on campus for months at a time.

On Saturday, police said a fight broke out between two men. One was asked to leave. When he came back Sunday night and was kicked out, police say that's when the shooting happened.

Harvell was there as the father of another resident in the program. While police are still looking for the teenager they believe is responsible, his family wants answers.

"This is not fair. It's just not fair," said his cousin, Ceanna Duke.

"You're talking about a dad, a brother, an uncle, a cousin," added his cousin, Dewontae Wilcox. "He was like the big brother I never had."

Family said the 44-year-old was also a big biker, Steelers fan and loyal employee at Metro Schools.

He was the kind of guy who was strong and reliable but always shared a belly laugh.

"The protector," Duke said. "He's the oldest of the grandkids, so he was our protector."

"His kids needs justice. His mother needs justice. His siblings need justice. His family needs justice."

Police want to find Malik Turrentine, 19. If you know anything about the shooting or where he is, call police.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.

