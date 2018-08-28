Family Who Lost Home To Fire Get New One From Community Members

GREENBRIER, Tenn. - A family who lost their home to a fire in May is getting a new one thanks to the kindness of community members in Greenbrier.

The Henley/Knight family lost their home and family pet on May 1 when a fire gutted their West College Street home. Another home the family owns on the same lot was in disrepair. The owner of a local construction company saw the burned out house and tried to find a way to help.

"We reached out to vendors and suppliers and everyone that we worked with and everybody came together," said Brandon Frank.

ACS Home Builders, Grace Baptist Church and Cornerstone Church all also joined to help build the family a home.

"They didn't have insurance," said Steve Freeman, Senior Past of Grace Baptist Church. "They didn't have the means to rebuild."

Last week the group got to work on the foundation of the house, and by Tuesday, builders were working on painting the walls and flooring the home.

"There's nobody who can put an infrastructure in place and really have it move in ready in less than 48 hours. That's only the lord," said Freeman.

The home has four bedrooms and is 1500 square feet. It's capable of housing the entire family.

"The good lord showed up on the corner of West College and started working with us," said Frank.