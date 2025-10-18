Family's message after young man hit by car in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man is severely injured, and another is sitting in jail, after a car crash in Germantown last weekend.

33-year-old Cameron Magro was headed home Saturday night, crossing Jefferson Street near Neighbor's, when police say two Chargers were speeding towards him. They were drag racing — and one of them hit Cam.

Officials say the Chargers had a green light, but Cam was in a crosswalk and the area was well-lit.

"That feeling...you kind of, it's really like everything stopped in our world," said Kaylee Magro, describing the moment she learned her brother Cameron was hit by a car and rushed to the ICU.

"It's heartbreak and you're gutted and you're just devastated to see this beautiful specimen of a human, laying there not able to talk to you...not able to be Cam right now," she went on.

By some miracle, Kaylee says Cam — her good-hearted, valedictorian, marathon-runner brother — is alive. He's got a long road to recovery and isn't out of the woods yet, but Kaylee says he's showing some signs of progress.

17 people have been killed in pedestrian crashes in Davidson County this year. Thankfully, Cam isn't one of them.

The driver who hit him, 36-year-old Travis Andry, was arrested, charged with aggravated assault and driving on a suspended license. Andry was also charged with murder for a 2023 shooting in New Orleans and with evading arrest in Nashville in 2022.

While Andry sits in jail, Cam is still fighting — but Kaylee believes it's for a reason.

"So many people will live because of what happened to Cam, and I know that. And I believe that by sharing this story, so many people, their babies will be saved. I know that," she said.

She hopes you'll take an extra second at the crosswalk, and she also hopes Cam will eventually get back to running.

"We said we're gonna be pushing him down the greenway in his wheelchair...until we can get him back," she laughed. "Our whole goal is to get him running Boston again."

Kaylee expressed so much gratitude for everyone who helped Cam along the way, including bystanders, hospital staff, and the city at large.

If you want to help the family, you can donate to Cam's family's GoFundMe.

As for Andry, he remains in jail under a $79,000 bond.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.