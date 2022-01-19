Fans can catch WeGo's Titans Express for a ride to Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It will be crowded downtown and near Nissan Stadium this weekend for the Titans' divisional-round game against the Bengals.

WeGo Transit is offering a way to avoid the parking headache with a Titans Express train going downtown.

The first train out of Lebanon will leave at 1 p.m. It will stop at the Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson stations before arriving at the Riverfront at 2 p.m.

A return train will leave from Riverfront Station 45 minutes after the game ends.

Tickets are on sale now for the Titans Express until 12 p.m. Saturday. They are $15 each and parking is free at all outlying stations.