Watch
News

Actions

Fans can catch WeGo's Titans Express for a ride to Saturday's AFC divisional playoff game

items.[0].videoTitle
Lelan's afternoon forecast: Wednesday, January 19
nissan stadium nashville
Posted at 11:31 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 12:31:48-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It will be crowded downtown and near Nissan Stadium this weekend for the Titans' divisional-round game against the Bengals.

WeGo Transit is offering a way to avoid the parking headache with a Titans Express train going downtown.

The first train out of Lebanon will leave at 1 p.m. It will stop at the Hamilton Springs, Martha, Mt. Juliet, Hermitage and Donelson stations before arriving at the Riverfront at 2 p.m.

A return train will leave from Riverfront Station 45 minutes after the game ends.

Tickets are on sale now for the Titans Express until 12 p.m. Saturday. They are $15 each and parking is free at all outlying stations.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap