Fans cheer on the Predators during Stadium Series game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The chilly weather did not stop Music City from turning out and supporting the Predators as they hosted their first ever outdoor game in Nashville.

Before the puck dropped, excitement and joy filled the air at Nissan Stadium.

Food, games, live music, and prizes definitely had people feeling in the Smashville mood.

"This is awesome. Just all the people around here, kinda eating food, and drinking beer and that's what it's all about," fan Jeff Dinizio said.

Getting to see the Predators play outside for the second time in franchise history is something devotees say they where happy to be a part of.

Fans old and mall where happy to be see the Predators make history.

"I really thought they would just do Bridgestone they decided to go above and beyond and do it in Nissan," said Myles Brown.

People say they hope the big game will draw more large-scale sports events to Nashville.

"With the talks of the new stadium, you get the Final Four, the Superbowl. Nashville is a growing city you kind of hope that at the end of the day we can get more events like this," said Dinizio.