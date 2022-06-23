Farmers Market opens at The Outfield in Wedgwood Houston

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Just in time for the start of summer, the Wedgewood Houston Farmers Market opened at The Outfield for a market every third Thursday through October.

"Our farmers market especially at Richland Park is growing exponentially, and we need more spaces to give more local farmers and more local food entrepreneurs more opportunities. So we wanted to expand. This is obviously the next place that we would want to move to. Wedgewood Houston is incredibly creative. And they also have a great food scene here," said Rebecah Boynton, director of the Wedgewood Houston Farmers Market.

The new market features 40 vendors that Boynton describes as "some of the best" in Nashville.

"They are a mix of local farmers from vegetable farmers to fruit farmers to also meat pastured, organic meat farmers," she said. "We also have a lot of chefs and food entrepreneurs serving ready-to-eat food and also like pantry items and grocery products."

"You can eat more here. There's so many places to eat versus some of the other markets that I've been to. And it's a Thursday, where there's not a ton going on a Thursday. Come out every third Thursday of the month and come support local," said vendor Clint Wright, from Rosson Orchard and Farm.

Wright said an extra market worked out for their teams with many peaches coming in right now.

The most distinct way to find the farmers market is to look for the billboard-sized guitar.

"The one thing that sticks out the most is the reused scoreboard from Greer stadium. That's pretty awesome. It's a cool space," said Wright.

The new greenspace will host other series beyond the farmers market.

"I think the outfield is unique because it brings parts of old Nashville to new Nashville. Just the scoreboard alone from the old Greer Stadium is so unique. And also the artwork here on all of the storage containers," said Boynton. "It's representing old and new brands that from Nashville. You know, it's just it's a nice, accessible public green space."

Boynton said she hopes visitors how much their business can make an impact.

"A lot of these business owners have jobs maybe in corporate America or in offices. They're trying their best to get out of that and just be able to do their passion full time. And they can do that. And I've seen it," said Boynton. "A number of businesses start at farmers markets, and then they move into brick and brick and mortars and have legitimately really successful national businesses. So when you support your local farmers market and food businesses, you help them create even better, bigger businesses in Nashville."

For the latest updates for each month's market, visit their website.