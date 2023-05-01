Fashionistas hit the runway during 11th annual Beauty & Brains Fashion Show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Beauty & Brains Fashion Show returned to Nashville for its 11th year.

The event is a chance to highlight fashion from local designers as well as raise money for the non-profit Dymon.

Since 2012, the group has been working to lessen equity gaps in education and empower students from disenfranchised communities through different youth programs.

Organizers said the fundraiser comes at a pivotal time, because they're hoping to expand services to reach more students.

"A lot of the girls come from different challenges. We have foster students, we have homeless students and when you pour into them and when they have people who look like them who then pour into them, we know that representation matters. So seeing our collegiate staff come and pour into our middle school students, it creates an environment that lets them know that their dreams are really attainable," director of programs, Edwina Freeman, said.

If you would like to donate or learn more about Dymon, you can visit the non-profit's website HERE.