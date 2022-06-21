GLADEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The rubber meets the road at Nashville Superspeedway starting June 24 for the 2022 Nashville NASCAR Weekend, culminating in the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series Race on June 26. NASCAR made its return to the Wilson County track last year after a decade-long hiatus, and Nashville Superspeedway officials promise "full-throttle fun" as they unveil enhancements for 2022.

Dozens of exhibitions, activities and performances are added this year. Inside the FanZone, there will be activities like PBR Mechanical Bull Rides, bumper cars, axe throwing, an exhibition by K9s In Flight and more. Race fans will experience the sounds of Broadway with performances all weekend long. A concert by Grammy-award winning duo Brothers Osborne will take place right before the Ally 400 Cup Series Race on Sunday.

In an effort to reduce travel times to and from the Nashville Superspeedway, a new traffic pattern will be in place that includes the closure of Exit 61 (Couchville Pike) to accomodate event traffic. To limit inbound traffic from Interstate 840, both east and westbound ramps of I-840 leading to State Route 452 will be closed for one hour post-race throughout the weekend. Additionally, all infield traffic will be held for a minimum of one hour to allow time for fans to exit the grandstands and walk back to parking and camping lots.

Here are your Fast Facts for the weekend; specific details and ticket information can be found on the Nashville Superspeedway website.

Traffic and Parking:



Free on-site parking

2,600 parking spaces added along McCrary Road

Event traffic will be blocked from taking McCrary Road from Exit 61 (Couchville Pike)

Plan ahead: be mindful of road closures, use ride share services, carpool, follow signage and use Waze for best route. Nashville Superspeedway has partnered with Waze to provide up-to-date traffic information for the event.

Racing Schedule:



Friday: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at 7 PM

Saturday: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR XFinity Series Race at 2:30 PM

Sunday: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series at 4 PM

Heat Safety:



Free water filling stations and water fountains (coolers not allowed, but outside food is welcome in clear bags within size restriction)

Six misting fans available

First 5,000 fans in the grandstands on Saturday and first 15,000 on Sunday will receive free cooling towels

Unlimited number of sealed bottles of water are allowed into grandstands; freeze them before you come

Fan Fun:

