NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police responded to a fatal car crash on Nolensville Pike early Friday morning.

A man died following a single-vehicle car crash in the 6000 block of Nolensville Pike. 29-year-old Phillip Michael Roe was driving Southbound in a 2007 Nissan Frontier when he overcorrected after driving into the right shoulder of the roadway.

Roe hit a driveway culvert before hitting a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro police report that there were no signs of impairment.