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Fatal crash reported Hwy 70 at Cedar Grove involving school bus

THP traffic alert
Tennessee Highway Patrol
THP traffic alert
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CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is currently on the scene of a fatal crash in Carroll County near Highway 70 and Cedar Grove involving an out-of-county school bus and another vehicle.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and troopers are actively working to determine the circumstances of the crash.

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