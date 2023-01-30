UPDATE - Fatal police shooting in North Nashville results in one man shot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) -- — Metro Nashville Police announced that one person was fatally shot in an officer involved shooting Sunday night.

In a tweet, MNPD wrote that an officer responded to a call in the 900 block of Buchanan Street in North Nashville. Police say the call was about a man yelling in the street with a gun, and the man was shot during the officer's response. No police were hurt.

The scene is still active, and NC5 will provide updates as we receive them.

—

Some time after 9 p.m., MNPD Public Information Officer Don Aaron addressed media in regards to the incident.

He said around 6:41 p.m., police received a call about a man walking in the 900 block of Buchanan Street waving and pointing a semi-automatic pistol. Officer Dylan Ramos of the North Precinct was the first officer on the scene. Ramos gave commands for the man to drop the gun.

During the interaction, the man turned and ran towards Officer Ramos in a way Ramos perceived as threatening, then fired on him. The man was fatally wounded. He was 47 years old, and his next of kin is being notified.

MNPD is downloading the body cam and dash cam footage, and checking the area for surveillance footage. They expect a video release in the coming hours.

PIO Aaron said the surrounding businesses were open with people inside them as Officer Ramos tried to "get the situation resolved." Ramos is a three-year police veteran who joined the department in 2019.