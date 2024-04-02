Fatal shooting at Nashville brunch spot: accused shooter had lengthy criminal history

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A deadly shooting diminished the Easter celebrations at a popular brunch spot in Nashville. The accused gunman, identified as 46-year-old Anton Rucker, was out on bond at the time despite a history of violent crimes dating back decades.

Metro Nashville Police reported that six people were shot during the incident, resulting in the death of Allen Beachem from Alabama. According to authorities, the shooting erupted following an altercation between Rucker and another man inside Roasted Salemtown.

Rucker's criminal record traces back to 1995 when he was just 18 years old, initially facing charges for driving without a license. Over the years, his offenses escalated, spanning from reckless driving to drug possession, unlawful possession of weapons, aggravated assaults, and evading arrest.

These offenses represent only a fraction of his extensive criminal history in Nashville.

Last October, Rucker was arrested in Murfreesboro on felony drug charges, followed by aggravated assault and gun charges in August.

Last August while in traffic, court records show Rucker got into an altercation with a driver when he accused Rucker of cutting him off.

After words were exchanged, Rucker got out of the car with a gun, he spit in the face of the other driver and cussed at him.

On that same day, officers arrived to Rucker's home with a search warrant where they found drugs.

Despite the severity of these charges, his bond was set at a combined $50,000, prompting questions about why someone with such a lengthy criminal record would be granted a low bond.

Legal analysts, including Nick Leonardo from Newschannel 5, emphasized that setting a bond is a constitutional right, both under the United States Constitution and the Tennessee Constitution.

"Not only does the United States Constitution but the Tennessee Constitution provide that you have the right to have a bond set, and so it's not odd for people to continuously get arrested," Leonardo said.

Rucker was scheduled to appear in court in Rutherford County this week for a hearing on his charges, highlighting the ongoing legal proceedings surrounding his case.