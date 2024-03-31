Watch Now
One person killed in Easter brunch shooting at Nashville restaurant

Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-31 18:35:01-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police and paramedics are on the scene of a "mass casualty event" in the Salemtown neighborhood of Nashville. The shooting happened near Roasted — a restaurant on Garfield Street — in the middle of Easter brunch.

Police say it happened at 3 p.m. Sunday — one man was killed and several others were injured. It's unclear whether they were shot or hit by flying glass and debris. The suspect fled in a Mercedes GLS 450, according to officials, and detectives are working to determine the motive.

This is a breaking news situation. We have crews on the scene and will have the latest information as soon as we get it.


