One person killed in Easter brunch shooting at Nashville restaurant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police and paramedics are on the scene of a "mass casualty event" in the Salemtown neighborhood of Nashville. The shooting happened near Roasted — a restaurant on Garfield Street — in the middle of Easter brunch.

Police say it happened at 3 p.m. Sunday — one man was killed and several others were injured. It's unclear whether they were shot or hit by flying glass and debris. The suspect fled in a Mercedes GLS 450, according to officials, and detectives are working to determine the motive.

BREAKING: Detectives are working to determine the motive for this gunman opening fire during Sunday brunch at Roasted on Garfield St. 1 man killed, several others hurt, non-critically. Shooting occurred at 3 p.m. Gunman fled in this Mercedes GLS 450. Know him? 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/bwJrCjwmhf — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) March 31, 2024

This is a breaking news situation. We have crews on the scene and will have the latest information as soon as we get it.