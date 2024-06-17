Fate of convicted child killer rests with actions of a rogue juror

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A convicted killer of infant twins is now back behind bars. The question now is: Will Lindsey Lowe stay there?

The answer depends on whether a rogue juror actually influenced the guilty verdict that sent Lowe to prison for life.

This is a case of a reversal of fortune...and then another reversal of fortune.

Lindsey Lowe served nearly nine years in prison for murder before she was suddenly released nearly two years ago.

But now she is back behind bars.

Lowe was convicted in 2013 of smothering her newborn twins to death.

In a confession, she revealed the babies were secretly born in the toilet before they died.

The jury found Lowe guilty on two counts of First Degree Murder.

But then, nearly a decade later, her defense attorney argued a so-called "rogue juror" lied to get on the case and convict Lowe.

The proof?

On a questionnaire during jury selection the woman wrote this on whether she thought Lowe was innocent or guilty:

She lied and killed her two infants.

Later, under direct questioning, she claimed to have not made up her mind and was chosen for the jury.

"What worse thing can you do than lie in open court to the judge and DA," said NewsChannel5 legal analyst Nick Leonardo.

The judge agreed and immediately vacated the conviction and Lowe was released.

But, the Attorney General appealed that decision and just this month the Tennessee Court of Appeals restored the conviction finding that there was not clear evidence the juror influenced the guilty verdict.

So, now Lowe is back behind bars -- serving a life sentence, but the case is not closed.

Lowe's attorneys say they will file two appeals.

One requesting the Tennessee State Supreme Court take the case. And one at the federal level arguing that Lowe did not get a fair trial.

It may be six months to a year before the state Supreme Court decides whether to hear Lindsey Lowe's appeal.

In the meantime, she will remain in the Tennessee Prison for Women.