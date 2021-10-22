Watch
Father Fred Dettwiller, owner of DET Distributing, dies at 89

Posted at 5:08 PM, Oct 22, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Father Fred Dettwiller, a leader in Nashville's religious and business communities, has died. He was 89.

According to an obituary, Dettwiller died Friday morning. A cause of death was not immediately known.

Dettwiller owned DET Distributing, one of Tennessee’s largest beverage distributors — a company that his father started. He was also an ordained priest, who served as a canon in the Episcopal Diocese of Tennessee.

He also established the chaplaincy program at Metropolitan Nashville Airport’s public safety department, as well as other local, state and national public safety agencies, including the Secret Service, according to an obituary. He entered the priesthood in 2004.

Dettwiller is survived by his wife, Kathryn, and a large family. A small, family-only service will be held soon, but a celebration of life service is planned for the coming months.

