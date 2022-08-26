Father of fallen Brentwood police officer has heart attack on cruise

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — The father of a Brentwood Police officer who was hit and killed by a drunk driver two years ago has now suffered a heart attack while on vacation out of the country, leaving his family scrambling to raise money for costly medical flights.

In 2020, Scott Legieza's son, Destin Legieza, was killed by a drunk driver in Williamson County.

Scott, who himself is a Franklin Police Department officer, spoke on the stand this year during the trial of the person convicted in the crime.

Just one month after losing his son Destin, Scott married his new wife Brianna.

But then COVID got in the way.

"They were supposed to go on a honeymoon cruise, and it never happened," said Brianna's aunt Tina D'Errico-Mawson.

Scott's cruise finally set sail just this week, but then Scott had a heart attack while on board.

For now, his family says Scott is doing OK, currently at a hospital in St. Maarten. They're headed to Miami Friday on a medical flight.

"Those medical flights are extremely expensive, so I honestly don't know what those costs are going to wind up being," D'Errico-Mawson said.

He must still be transported back home to the mid-state.

With estimated costs upwards of $30,000, Scott's family has started a gofundme.

