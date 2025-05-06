Father remembers teen son killed in I-40 crash. Police seek the passenger.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A deadly crash shut down Interstate 40 for hours after a driver crashed a stolen Ford Fusion into the back of a semi trailer, causing the car to flip multiple times.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said a teenage boy was thrown from the vehicle during the Saturday night crash and was then hit by another car. He died at the scene.

The teen has been identified as Chance Lee Kimbro, 17. Police believe he was the one behind the wheel of the stolen vehicle.

Chris Kennedy, Chance's father, is holding tightly to the memories of his son.

"He loved playing with his brothers and playing jokes on his brothers," Kennedy said.

Growing up in a South Nashville neighborhood, Chris said he always wanted his children to have better opportunities — a real chance at something more.

"We need to get our kids away from environments. It's the environment they're in that matters. Is this place bad? Nah, it can be a great place, but you have to change the environment," Kennedy said.

Chris was able to move out of public housing and became the father figure he always wanted to be.

"I instill core values in my kids," Kennedy said.

But Chris' time with Chance was cut short.

The Ford Fusion Chance was in rear-ended a semi-trailer on I-40 West near Spence Lane. He was ejected from the car and struck by a third vehicle. He died at the scene.

"There was a lot of anxiety," Kennedy said.

Police said the Fusion had been reported stolen just hours earlier, and a passenger ran away before officers arrived.

Chris doesn't believe his son was involved in stealing the vehicle.

"From my understanding, my son didn't steal no car. He wasn't even into stealing cars. He didn't have a reason to do it," Kennedy said.

He hopes the person who was with his son that night will come forward.

"It brings closure. It does give closure of the unknown that I fear that my son had done something wrong. But I truly don't believe my son was a driver," Kennedy said.

But no matter what investigators say, Chris knows what he's lost.

"I didn't know how they labeled my son as if he died doing something as a criminal," Kennedy said. "He is a good kid. A great kid. I'm unaware if he knew or didn't know."

And he's going to miss him greatly.

"My son name is Chance, and I feel like I only had one chance with my son," Kennedy said.

According to witnesses, Kimbro was traveling at a high rate of speed and changing multiple lanes prior to the collision. There was no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement at the scene.

Police are still looking to speak with the passenger of the Ford Fusion who fled the scene.

Police are still looking to speak with the passenger of the Ford Fusion who fled the scene.

