FBI offers reward in vandalism at Tennessee pregnancy clinic

Posted at 8:20 AM, Jan 20, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for vandalism at a women's health clinic in Nashville.

The fire occurred at the Hope Clinic for Women on June 30. An incendiary device was thrown through the clinic's front window and the building's exterior was spray painted, the FBI’s Memphis field office said in a statement. The device did not ignite, but the FBI has labeled it as an arson investigation.

Gov. Bill Lee called the incident an act of “terrorism.”

The clinic offers pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and counseling.

