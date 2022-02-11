FBI searching for serial bank robber in Tennessee, Alabama

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The FBI is looking for a serial bank robber who is alleged to have robbed eight banks in Tennessee and Alabama.

The most recent robbery happened on Feb. 9, at Citizens Bank in Elkmont, Alabama.

The suspect is described as a white male, between 26-40 years old, standing 5’6” to 5’10” tall, 160 - 190 pounds, bald with possibly brown or green eyes, and a short brown trimmed beard.

FBI authorities said he walked with a straight-backed posture, arms swinging slightly away from his body. In each robbery, federal authorities said the suspect is disguised with a mask. He has worn different clothing at each robbery, including a 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt, a Nashville Predators cap, a University of Alabama face covering, a Champions sweatshirt, and a gray “STP” beanie cap.

The FBI believes these robberies were committed by the same suspect:

WHERE AND WHEN THE ROBBERIES OCCURRED

Dec. 6 — First Horizon Bank in Knoxville, Tennessee. The unknown male was wearing a black or dark-colored mask, light gray or cream-colored polo shirt with a long sleeve black shirt underneath, blue jeans and black & white athletic shoes.



Dec. 13 — First Horizon Bank in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The unknown male was wearing a black t-shirt with a gray or dark green Under Armor shirt underneath the t-shirt, a black hat, a black face mask and blue jeans.



Dec.17 — First Citizens Bank in Knoxville, Tennessee. The unknown male was wearing a black mask, black baseball cap, black long sleeve shirt with "Rocawear" logo on the left chest, dark-colored pants and black "New Balance" athletic shoes with white trim.



Jan. 7 — Fifth Third Bank in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. The unknown male was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black shoes, gray gloves, a tan hat and a mask.



Jan. 10 — First Horizon Bank in Knoxville, Tennessee. The unknown male was wearing a gray beanie with "STP" logo on front, white mask, a light gray hoodie with large "Champion" logo on the chest, blue jeans, and white athletic shoes.



Jan. 21 — Fifth Third Bank in Nashville, Tennessee. The unknown male was wearing a black mask, black beanie cap, white/gray arctic camo hoodie with red design on arm, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.



Feb. 2 — Renasant Bank in Nashville, Tennessee. The unknown male was wearing a gray mask, black baseball cap with red/orange logo, light gray hoodie, blue jeans, and dark shoes with white soles.



Feb. 7 — Citizens Bank in Elkmont, Alabama. The unknown male was wearing a gray Chattanooga turkey trot shirt, Nashville Predators baseball cap, and a N-95 mask with yellow straps.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at 615-232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751, or the FBI Birmingham Field Office at 205-326-6166. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.