FBI searching for suspect in Hope Clinic for Women arson attempt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — FBI Memphis is seeking information in their search for a suspect involved in an arson attempt at Hope Clinic for Women.

FBI officials say that the individual threw a Molotov cocktail into the window of the pro-life pregnancy center on June 30 around 1:30 a.m., just days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

FBI Memphis Suspect car

Officials report that the individual also spray-painted "Jane's Revenge" on the exterior of the center.

Hope Clinic for Women reopened at the beginning of July.

Anyone with information about the individual is encouraged to contact their local FBI office.