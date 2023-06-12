FDA: 14 key chemotherapy drugs are currently under shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We are seeing all sorts of drug shortages, but now the list of chemotherapy drugs that are in short supply is growing, leaving cancer patients in limbo.

We have seen the list get up to 14 types of chemo, which can be life-threatening.

But the big question is why is this happening?

One doctor with the American Cancer Society told Scripps News newer drugs do not usually face shortages.

It is other ones that are more common and used more often because eventually, they come off patent, then other companies bring in competition. This gives companies a reason to make new drugs and slow down production of ones that bring less money.

For this not to happen its going to take action from our leaders.

One drug in short supply is Carboplatin. It treats multiple cancers including breast, ovarian, uterine and lung cancer.

One oncologist Scripps News spoke with said, she is fortunate her hospital has the drug, but is concerned it might not last.

Some hospitals are having to deal with rationing and delaying treatments.

The FDA told Scripps News they cannot force a company to make a drug and make more of it. They are working with manufacturers and others to figure out what is happening so they can reduce the impact of the shortage.