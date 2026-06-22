FDA recalls more than 11,000 bottles of blood pressure drug

(WTVF) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced a recall involving thousands of bottles of a medication commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure.

According to the FDA, 11,460 bottles of chlorthalidone tablets, USP, 25 milligrams, are being recalled after the product did not meet dissolution standards during testing. When tablets fail dissolution requirements, they may not release the medication into the body as intended, potentially reducing their effectiveness.

The recall includes 100-count bottles labeled with batch number RISA24001 and 1,000-count bottles labeled with batch number RISB24002. The affected products carry an expiration date of April 2027.

Click here for additional details about this recall from the FDA.