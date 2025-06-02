Fear of deportation may have delayed 911 call in infant's death

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 6-month-old baby died in La Vergne after an undocumented caretaker reportedly noticed the child wasn't breathing but failed to call emergency services, according to police.

"Nobody wants to see another dead six-month-old," said La Vergne Police Chief Christopher Moews.

Officials say they were notified of the baby's death hours later when the girlfriend arrived home.

"When it comes to requesting emergency services, we are here for everyone who resides in La Vergne," Moews said.

Moews learned about the death on April 12 and suspects deportation fears could've contributed to the delay in seeking help. In response, he organized a town hall for the Hispanic Community on May 21 at a community church in La Vergne. Only around 30 people showed up, which Moews believes was due to fear.

"That fear is real, and yes, it does concern me, because when it comes down to public safety, we need people to inform the police, cooperate with the police," Moews said.

That fear has increased since the Tennessee Highway Patrol worked with ICE agents and arrested nearly 200 immigrants in Nashville. ICE officials haven't confirmed if any of those arrests were in other cities.

Moews says citizens reported seeing ICE and THP in Rutherford County. Many accused the police department of working with ICE, but Moews says the department wasn't asked to help in the operation.

In a May 9 social media post, the La Vergne Police Department stated it did not participate in law enforcement immigration enforcement.

"We remain committed to transparency, community trust, and serving all residents of La Vergne with fairness and professionalism. If you have questions or concerns, please don't hesitate to reach out," the department said in a statement on Facebook.

The child's death and planning for the town hall happened around three weeks before the reports of ICE in Rutherford County.

"Immigration is now at the forefront. It's very divided here in this country on this issue, and I look at myself as having to be the police chief for everyone, regardless of their political stance or regardless of their personal beliefs," Moews said.

Moews says he's not trying to be political or sway anyone's opinion. He just wants the community to trust his officers so they can hold criminals accountable.

"If they are a victim or a witness, we want them to call. We need them, especially in the event of a violent crime," he said.

However, he wants everyone to know the department will always follow state law.

"The law is very clear, anytime that we become aware of somebody's illegal immigration status, we are required to notify ICE, whether or not they respond is on them," Moews said.

The 6-month-old's death remains under investigation. According to police, the caretaker has been arrested and charged. More charges could come after the autopsy is complete.

