Federal judge blocks Tennessee law that prevents school mask mandates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A federal judge has temporarily blocked Tennessee’s law that prevents schools from enforcing mask mandates.

Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw issued the ruling Friday, saying, “It is also in the public’s interest to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Tennessee’s schools.”

“As a part of the federal system, Tennessee certainly has the prerogative to enact laws protecting its citizens, but that right is limited by the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, which ‘provides a clear rule that federal law ‘shall be the supreme Law of the Land,’” Crenshaw also wrote.

So far this year, students and their families filed suit to have their districts in Williamson County implement a mask mandate. The plaintiffs in the case argued not doing so would violate the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Back in November, Gov. Bill Lee signed a law that impacts on the ability of schools, businesses and local health boards to mandate masks or vaccines.