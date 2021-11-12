Gov. Bill Lee expected to sign COVID special session omnibus bill today

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Gov. Bill Lee is expected to sign the special session's omnibus bill, which will change how Tennessee responds to COVID-19.

The law will have a major impact on the ability of schools, businesses and local health boards to mandate masks or vaccines. Leaders in the state legislature wanted to challenge potential federal government mandates.

"We had a federal government who required businesses against their will who required employees against their will, to make a personal health decision which is an egregious overreach by the federal government,” Lee said.

Gov. Lee only voiced one concern. He wants the law to allow for hospital visits for COVID-19 patients in end-of-life care.

Another big impact is on businesses — many private ones will not be able to require vaccines. Lee defended the move to have businesses included in the bill but is being criticized by some state lawmakers.

"What governor lee has done, he's put businesses over the health of our constituents, over the health of our children, because he's showed where his priority is, he's willing to bend for businesses, but he's not willing to put more money in education or healthcare for Tennesseans,” said Rep. Vincent Dixie (D — Nashville).

The governor has until Friday to sign most of the bills.

*Kyle Horan contributed to this story.



