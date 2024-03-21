Federal judge to privately review Covenant school shooter's writings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An order from a federal judge based in Nashville outlines what will happen next to the Covenant School shooter's writings, so far, sealed from public view.

We've learned the same federal judge who will end up deciding — at least in the federal case — whether the public will get to see the Covenant shooter's writings has ordered the FBI to hand them over to her so she can then decide whether they should be released.

The order does not mean anyone else gets to see those documents, at least right now.

There are impassioned arguments on both sides of this controversy.

Covenant School parents say making those writings public will keep their kids from continuing to heal, while others say the writings could help shed light on the shooter's motive, and state of mind -- helping future investigations, and mental health treatments.

This is one of several legal battles dealing with this complex issue.

In November, someone leaked part of these writings to a conservative social media host who posted them online.

For now, the judge says everything else in this federal case is on hold, until she gets a look at those writings for herself.