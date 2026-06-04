Federal lawsuit challenges Tenn. law targeting immigrants with removal orders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Tennessee and the National Immigration Law Center filed a federal class-action lawsuit Thursday challenging Tennessee’s new immigration law, HB 1704.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, seeks to block the law before it takes effect July 1.

HB 1704, sponsored by Republican House Majority Leader William Lamberth of Portland, makes it a crime for certain people with final removal orders to remain in Tennessee.

Under the law, a person 18 or older with a valid order of removal who intentionally fails or refuses to leave the state within 90 days could face a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to 11 months and 29 days in jail, a fine of up to $2,500, or both.

The law also creates a separate offense for certain people who have been denied admission, deported or removed from the United States to intentionally enter or attempt to enter Tennessee. According to the bill summary, that portion of the law would only take effect following either a U.S. Supreme Court decision overruling all or part of Arizona v. United States or a change in federal law removing federal preemption on states determining unlawful presence.

The lawsuit specifically challenges Section 1 of HB 1704. According to the complaint, the law creates “its own crime” enforced by Tennessee officers and prosecutors “with no federal control or input.”

The lawsuit names Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and multiple district attorneys as defendants.

The lawsuit argues immigration enforcement authority belongs exclusively to the federal government, not the states.

“The rule has been clear for well over a century: Immigration enforcement is exclusively a federal power,” Hannah Steinberg, staff attorney with the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, said in a statement. “The state’s overreach here is unlawful and inhumane, creating fear and upending lives for families, neighbors, and communities across Tennessee.”

The complaint includes a 35-year-old Memphis resident identified as Benjamin, who came to the United States on a visa as a child. According to the lawsuit, his family later applied for asylum, but the application was denied and he was ordered removed as a teenager. The lawsuit states he later applied for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, and has maintained DACA status since then. The complaint also states he is currently in an intensive training program through 2027.

The lawsuit also includes a 58-year-old woman identified as Lucy, who came to the United States on a visitor visa about 25 years ago. According to the complaint, she later applied for asylum, but the application was denied and she was issued a removal order. The lawsuit states she has since applied for relief under the Violence Against Women Act.

According to the lawsuit, Lucy fears she could be arrested while driving across Tennessee to visit her son in Knox County because she has a final removal order and intends to remain in the state.

“HB 1704 would threaten our neighbors who have families here and have lived here for years,” Zee Scout, staff attorney at the ACLU of Tennessee, said in a statement. “This is yet another example of the state of Tennessee improperly wielding its power to baselessly attack neighbors and families who make this a better, richer state for all.”

“HB 1704 does exactly what courts have warned states not to do for decades,” Peter McGraw, deputy legal director at the National Immigration Law Center, said in a statement. “It is a cruel and unlawful attempt to punish people just for living in Tennessee.”

The complaint states “hundreds if not thousands” of people could face arrest, detention and prosecution under the law.

The lawsuit asks the court to block enforcement of the law before it takes effect.