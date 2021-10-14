Federal, state, local redistricting is underway. Here's how to get involved in the process.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a once-in-a-decade process. Redistricting is going on at the local, state and federal level.

On Friday, planners for Metro Nashville will release a first draft of the city's next council and school board districts.

Sheryl Guinn, president of NAACP Nashville, is encouraging everyone in Davidson County to pay attention during this process.

"Whether we're talking about section 8 housing, affordable housing that may be in areas, whether we're talking about which council person can represent you and your needs and desires of your family effectively," Sheryl Guinn explained. "Our concern is that voices of voters may be diluted in specific areas and so that's the big concern."

There's a huge opportunity to change what your community is afforded if you participate in the redistricting process. If not, you may be unhappy.

"Nashville has changed so much in ten years. Even when we look at Jefferson Street because of displacement, or gentrification as it has also been called, the demographic has changed in this area significantly," Guinn said.

Every 10 years, after the Census, planners reestablish the boundaries for Metro Council as well as School Board districts to address unequal levels of growth.

The Metro Charter assigns redistricting to the Planning Commission.

Nashville planners will host the first community meeting on redistricting on Monday to get feedback on the maps before making tweaks. More meetings will follow.



Monday, Oct. 18: Sonny West Conference Center, 3pm – 7:30pm

Thursday, Oct. 21: Madison Library,

2pm – 4pm by appointment, 4:30pm – 7pm open house

Monday, Oct. 25: Southeast Library,

2pm – 4pm by appointment, 4:30pm – 7pm open house

Wednesday, Oct. 27, Bordeaux Library, 2pm – 4pm by appointment, 4:30pm – 7pm open house

"Things are not happening as overtly to disenfranchise people as they may have been happening in years past," she said. "So our actions are not as overt, but you still have to pay attention."

At the state level, the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee on Redistricting is in charge of the process.

You can submit your ideas to that committee online by November 22 by clicking here.