Watch
News

Actions

Federal unemployment supplement to end in Tennessee in July

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Gov. Lee announces Tenn. Fosters Hope initiative during a press briefing.
gov lee
Posted at 2:51 PM, May 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-11 15:51:57-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs will end in Tennessee in July.

Governor Bill Lee made the announcement Tuesday afternoon saying in a press release, “We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state. Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”

Tennessee will join several other Southern states refusing the $300 weekly unemployment payments.

Federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on July 3 include the following:

  • Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted
  • Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings

Unemployment claimants in Tennessee have been required to complete three weekly job searches in order to remain eligible for benefits since Oct. 4, 2020. Any weeks filed before July 3 that are eligible under federal program requirements will continue to be processed.

If you or someone you know is searching for a job, resources can be found on the Tennessee Virtual American Job Center, which allows Tennesseans to research different programs that can help remove barriers to employment so they can more easily reenter Tennessee’s workforce.

State officials encouraged claimants to search for work through the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce jobs site, which currently has over 250,000 active job postings of all skill levels.

Also more resources can be found below:

What is the rebound?

As Middle Tennessee works to rebound from the impact of the Coronavirus, we want to help. Whether it's getting back to work, making ends meet during this uncertain time, or managing the pressure, we're committed to finding solution. In addition, we want to tell your stories of hope, inspiration, and creativity as Middle Tennessee starts to rebound.

Find more in the sections below

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Storm 5 Weather_NSPS.png

Get the forecast