Federal unemployment supplement to end in Tennessee in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — All federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs will end in Tennessee in July.

Governor Bill Lee made the announcement Tuesday afternoon saying in a press release, “We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state. Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes.”

Tennessee will join several other Southern states refusing the $300 weekly unemployment payments.

Federal pandemic unemployment programs set to end on July 3 include the following:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) , which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) , which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) , which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings

Unemployment claimants in Tennessee have been required to complete three weekly job searches in order to remain eligible for benefits since Oct. 4, 2020. Any weeks filed before July 3 that are eligible under federal program requirements will continue to be processed.

If you or someone you know is searching for a job, resources can be found on the Tennessee Virtual American Job Center, which allows Tennesseans to research different programs that can help remove barriers to employment so they can more easily reenter Tennessee’s workforce.

State officials encouraged claimants to search for work through the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce jobs site, which currently has over 250,000 active job postings of all skill levels.

