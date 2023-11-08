Feds decline to testify in Tennessee's study of rejecting education funds, could delay their decision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Should the state reject more than a billion dollars in federal education funds? That's what a group of Tennessee lawmakers are hoping to answer.

On day three of hearings on the matter, a policy expert warned if Tennessee considers rejecting some federal education funds, the state should be prepared to lost them all.

"There’s a suggestion that these various title programs in some capacities are linked so opting out of one may impact the participation in the others in the eyes of the Department of Education," said Austin Reid, Senior Legislative Director of Education Policy for the National Conference of State Legislatures.

But it was more notable of what wasn't said in the hearing — or that is — who didn't show up.

"The federal Department of Education has informed us they are unable to attend our task force meeting," explained Sen. Jon Lundberg, (R-Bristol) who also serves as the working group's co-chair.

According to Lundberg, the feds are willing to answer questions, just via email. He isn't expecting quick replies.

"There is a likelihood that we will not be able to complete our work on time," he said during an interview with NewsChannel 5.

Lundberg said while this likely means the working group will miss their report deadline set for the end of the year, it may not pre-empt their ability to create legislation for the 2024 General Session.

"Ideally, we’d like to do both — be right and be quick. If we can’t do both, I’d rather be right," said Sen. Lundberg.

Still, Lundberg remains committed to exploring the idea.

"If you’re getting a dollar from me, does it really matter to you if it comes from my left hand or my right hand? Not really if you keep receiving that dollar," he said.

But that answer wasn't good enough for several moms of children with special needs, who approached the senator after Wednesday's hearing. They are worried the state will go against their word.

"We can’t just listen to legislators say, 'Don’t worry, we’re going to take care of you.' No, that’s not enough," said one mother to Sen. Lundberg.

"When we hear all the suspicion around strings and accountability and transparency, how would we know that the state would maintain any of that transparency or any of those civil protections?" said Maryam Abolfazli who has a child in Metro Schools.

That's why the mothers are asking Lundberg to let parents be among those scheduled to testify.

"Let me take a look at it and I’ll talk to my co-chair on it," Lundberg replied.

"We’re here as representatives of the people, and if we're not hearing it from them, how do we truly understand it?" said Rep. Ronnie Glynn, (D-Clarksville) the only Democratic House member on the panel.

Rep. Glynn still wants to know which "strings attached" bothers Republicans enough to even launch this conversation. Lundberg claims that's the whole point.

"Since I don’t know what all those strings are, I can’t answer that question," said Sen. Lundberg.

Glynn remains skeptical of the overall plan, but admits, he'll need more Republican skepticism to do anything to stop it.

"I think with a supermajority, it’s unpredictable," said Glynn. "I’m hoping they see what we all see: this is a big mistake, this is a bad idea."

The working group is done with their hearings for the week but will return to hear more testimony next Tuesday.