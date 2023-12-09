Feed the Need event hosts mobile food pantry in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On Saturday, Second Harvest Food Bank is teaming up with the Rotary Club of Nashville to host a mobile food pantry at Watkins Park Community Library in North Nashville off of 17th Avenue North.

This partnership between the two organizations is an annual event called Feed the Need.

It will feature Second Harvest's new mobile food pantry, which is expected to be out from 9:30 a.m. to 11 or 11:30 a.m. this morning.

People can pick up fresh produce, milk, eggs, bread, turkey, and shelf-stable food items.

This mobile pantry distribution is in addition to the door-to-door food box drop-offs the organizations do every year as part of this event.

Second Harvest said 1 in 8 Middle Tennesseans are food insecure.

