Feeling lucky? Nashvillias try their luck ahead of Powerball drawing for historic jackpot.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the powerball jackpot at an all-time-high, people are trying their luck at gas stations across Nashville, purchasing tickets hoping they might be the lucky winner.

With $1.6 billion at play, Sherie Clark, said she just couldn't sit this game out.

"I don't play often, but when it gets to be this much, I can't pass it up," she said.

Clark said she felt hope was in the air at the Shell station on 8th Avenue South.

The odds of winning the historic prize though, is 1 in 292 million.

But it's a chance many were willing to take for different reasons.

"The money," customer Keanna Otey, said.

"Whooo boy if I do win, I know I'm gonna buy my two daughters a house and get all my grandchildren a car," Clark said.

Earlier this week at a Mapco located at 7600 Hwy. 70 South, Nashville, someone came close to hitting the jackpot, missing it by just one number.

For the person who manages to beat the odds though, they'll be hit with a hefty tax bill. That's why players say they'll be looking to experts for financial advice.

"Honestly I know that's a lot of money but it's a lot of more money you can make out of here when you get money like that, just to make sure it keeps going on and on and on," Otey said.

"As high as inflation is now, yeah I need to invest in something and not just waste it," Clark said.

With a cash payout of more than 784 million whoever wins will likely be set for life.