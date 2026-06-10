FEMA approves additional $50M for Tennessee recovery projects

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — FEMA approved more than $50 million in additional funding for 39 recovery projects across Tennessee connected to Tropical Storm Helene and other past disasters, according to a Wednesday news release.

The funding supports debris removal, emergency protective measures, infrastructure repairs and utility restoration efforts across the state.

Among the largest projects approved:



$20.2 million to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency for emergency protective measures and debris removal following Helene and the April 2025 severe storms.

$8.9 million to the Tennessee Department of Transportation for the removal of more than 107,000 cubic yards of construction and demolition debris and 17,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris generated by Helene.

$4.2 million to Mountain Electric Cooperative for permanent repairs to utilities damaged by Helene.

$2.5 million to Carter County for permanent repairs to bridges damaged over the Doe and Elk rivers during Helene.

$2.4 million to St. Thomas Hospital for COVID-19 management costs.

$1 million to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for debris removal at Pickwick, Radnor and Long Hunter state parks following the severe winter storm.

$1 million to Cocke County for road, bridge and public building repairs tied to Helene damage.

$908,000 to Nashville Electric Service for repairs to utilities damaged during the December 2023 severe storms and tornadoes.

$884,000 to Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare for materials, rented equipment and contracts used to reduce or eliminate the spread of COVID-19.

$716,000 to Bolivar Energy Authority for repairs to utility poles and transformers damaged during the severe winter storm.

$588,000 to Clarksville Department of Electricity for repairs to utility poles and transformers damaged during the severe winter storm.

FEMA said the funding is being provided through its Public Assistance program, which reimburses state and local governments for disaster response and recovery work at no less than a 75% federal cost share.