FEMA offers rebuilding guidance to December tornado victims

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been over a month since the December tornadoes ripped through our counties and made a devastating impact.

Since then, families are still very early in the rebuilding process. It's something that can take many months, even years, especially as everyone wants to rebuild at the same time.

"A lot of people right now are going through the process, are talking to contractors, are figuring out estimates, are trying to figure out what needs to be done to their home in order to fix the damage," said Kim Keblish with FEMA.

Keblish says plans to reinforce the roof, add storm shutters, and use strong materials when rebuilding your home, are all a good start.

For those living in Madison on Nesbitt Lane, like Tonya Osborne, it's been a slow recovery. The tornadoes ripped through several homes in the neighborhood.

"So we're playing this hurry up and wait game," explained Osborne.

Even so, she wants to take FEMA's advice and get it right.

"I have a saying: Do you want it right now, or do you want it right? Right or right now? I want it right," she said.

FEMA adds, in anticipation of a similar event, consider clearing debris outside your home and taking in porch furniture.

The organization is offering personalized rebuilding advice at various locations in Dickson and Sumner counties.

The service is offered at the following locations:

Ace Hardware, 511 S. Broadway St. in Portland



7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 24-26

8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27

7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 29-30

7 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Jan. 31

White Bluff Building Supply, 4978 E Hwy 70 in White Bluff