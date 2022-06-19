Fentanyl awareness jump: Advocates take their message to the sky

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WTVF) — With Fentanyl related deaths soaring across the nation and here in Nashville, advocates are doing everything they can to raise awareness and save lives.

Raymond Bruce Hill says a problem as big as the overdose crisis requires a big response. To raise awareness, he jumped more than 10,000 feet from the ground.

"It's my way of showing respect and honor to those who have suffered through the disease of addiction and have lost their lives to it as a result of fentanyl overdoses," he said.

According to Metro Police, fentanyl has been detected in approximately 78% or all overdose-related deaths in 2022.

Authorities are now warning that the presence of fentanyl in other drugs like cocaine and crack keeps expanding.

AC Clark lost his son Quintenn Clark last year to a fentanyl overdose. While he didn't skydive, he was present for moral support and to encourage parents to talk to their kids.

From up above, Hill released the ashes of a close friend he lost to an overdose and honored the many others who have suffered a similar fate.

One he said could've been his after attempting suicide on a heroin overdose in 2019.

"I was tired of the pain. The drug was not working anymore. And so that's what I did. Of course when they got me to the hospital I was DOA when they got me there and they had the sheet over me," Hill said.

After surviving, Hill started Recovery Warriors What Was Is No More, an organization that helps people fight addiction.

The most important message advocates stress is that there is help and hope for those that need it.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction and need help, the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services has a list of resources.

Services include:

