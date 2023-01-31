Feral black cat stuck in East Nashville tree for four days brings community together

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An East Nashville community rallied together to save a Black cat that was stuck in a tree for four days. Concerned neighbors called the Nashville Fire Department, but that's one rescue they don't do.

“If a cat is found in a tree, it is best to leave it alone. Cats usually come down from the tree on their own in the same manner they got up the tree. However, if a person becomes concerned about the health of the animal, they should contact Animal Control," Nashville Fire Department's Public Information Officer Kendra Loney said. "The Nashville Fire Department is not trained in animal rescues. Although we have equipment that allows us to reach tree levels, and many television shows and movies portray firefighters making those types of rescues, it is not a skill our firefighters are trained on. Additionally, we prioritize the use of that equipment for responding to fires, hazard calls, and medical emergencies. For the safety of the animal and responders, it is best that professionals trained in animal rescue be the persons called.”

Hannah Jones was hiss-terical about the situation, so she put out a call on social media asking if anyone had a ladder. She said hundreds of people responded to help.

"We had a few people offering to come over with ladders or send their husband or something," said Hannah Jones.

"My wife tagged me in a post that she saw and thought I would be able to help," said Animal Rescuer Stephen Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said the cat was stuck in a tree higher than a household ladder.

He also has a background qualified for just such a situation. In his spare time, he volunteers to work with animal search and rescue groups.

"I originally got involved with animal rescue back in 2016 during Hurricane Harvey," explained Rodriguez.

Rodriguez’s first attempt to get the little guy down was Sunday, but Jones said the little vampire wasn’t having it.

"It reminds me of a little of a little vampire cat because it keeps showing its fangs," said Jones.

It was Monday night when Rodriguez was finally able to get him down.

"The cat at first was about 20 feet up, and I ended up grabbing it from about 25 feet up because it tried to keep climbing the tree," said Rodriguez.

"It doesn’t want people. It has been eating a lot of food. It keeps hiding behind things, so we just have to figure out how to get it fixed," said Jones.

These East Nashville neighbors didn’t know each other before but think it’s the purr-fect example of what it means to live in a community.

Since the cat is feral, they’re keeping it in a separate room, but they're keeping it fed.

They’re also working on getting it fixed and to a rescue group to try and find a good home.

If you ever find a cat in a tree and think its life is at risk, the appropriate people to call in Davidson County would be Animal Control.