Ferrari runs into food trailer business causing $200K in damages, dealer says

SOUTH NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Ferarri and four food trailers are at the center of a crazy crash at a property on Murfreesboro Pike.

Management at Nilecraft Food Trailers said a luxury sports car ran into their lot, and the driver got away with someone else's help.

"We're struggling," said Ramzy Farag. "We're trying our best to get answers. We can only rely on investigators, and agencies that could get involved."

Nilecraft Food Trailers estimates $200,000 in damages.

The trailers were badly dented and dinged in the crash on Nov. 3, yet the cosmetic damage is nothing compared to the structural loss. Some of the trailers were built custom for customers, others were models.

Management at Nilecraft Food Trailers says the driver of a Ferrari slammed into their equipment. They estimate the damage to be about $200,000. The driver took off in another car. The luxury sports car was left at the scene. @nc5 pic.twitter.com/Es7fqcTuUr — Hannah McDonald (@HannahMcDonald) November 11, 2024

Nilecraft looked at surveillance camera footage from the area the morning of the crash. There's a video of the Ferarri bumping into a trailer and causing the other trailers to hit. They said another angle shows someone getting out of the Ferarri and getting in someone else's car. Managers also said a witness told them two people possibly from a nearby nightclub removed items from the car.

"...Just weird things happening. It tells me that there's more to the story, more pieces that need to be put together, and possibly illegal activities from that driver," Farag said.

In the two years since the business opened, there have been roughly 240 injury crashes within a half-mile of them. Most of them were also on Murfreesboro Pike. Twenty seven involved impaired drivers, 10 involved distracted drivers, and eight were fatal crashes.

The business only has liability insurance which does not cover your own property if it is hit.

Metro Nashville Police Department responded to the crash.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at hannah.mcdonald@newschannel5.com.